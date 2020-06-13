  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Haryana To Conduct Final Semester Exams Of Higher And Technical Education Courses From July 1

COVID-19: Haryana To Conduct Final Semester Exams Of Higher And Technical Education Courses From July 1

Terminal exams of higher and technical education courses in Haryana will be conducted from July 1 to July 31, following all safety norms, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 8:10 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Schools, Colleges In Sikkim To Reopen In August
About 56% Of Children Have No Access To Smartphones For e-Learning: Study
In Bihar, Only IIT Patna Makes It To NIRF Rankings
COVID-19: After Principal's Death, Delhi Government Teachers Demand Better Safety Measures
NIRF Ranking: Bengal Education Minister Takes Pride In Performance Of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University
UGC Asks Universities To Do Comparative Study On Impact Of COVID-19 And Spanish Flu In India
COVID-19: Haryana To Conduct Final Semester Exams Of Higher And Technical Education Courses From July 1
COVID-19: Final Semester Exams In Haryana From July 1
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

All terminal examinations of final semesters in higher and technical education courses will be conducted from July 1 to 31, Haryana's Higher and Technical Education Department has said. The mode of examination will be conventional and all norms of social distancing, sanitisation, etc. as notified by the centre and the state government will be followed strictly by all colleges and universities, it said. All universities will declare results by August 7, according to an order by principal secretary of higher education department Ankur Gupta.

"For the students from outside Haryana, the average of all previous examinations may be taken or they can opt either for writing the exam or improvement of grades later on by physical examination, if they haven't taken any exam earlier," Mr. Gupta said in the order dated June 12.

"For intermediate semester examination all students will be promoted to the next semester with 50 per cent weightage of marks of internal assessment or assignment plus 50 per cent weightage of marks in the previous examinations," the order said.

However, if a university intends to take examination of such students of the campus departments, they may do so, the order said, adding that those students who have academic arrears may be exempted from examination and are to be promoted to the next semester and reappears are to be carried forward.

For first-year students, only the internal assessment may be calculated for promotion to the next year, according to the order. If practical examinations have not been held in a university, then average of previous practical exams will be taken or 80 per cent average of theory examinations marks of previous semesters, whichever is higher.

"Admissions to university teaching departments will be conducted at individual university level whereas for undergraduate levels and postgraduate levels centralised online admissions for the colleges will be conducted by the Higher Education Department as per past practice," the order said. During examinations, hostels will not be opened for students.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Higher Education COVID-19 Haryana news
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
25 Fintech Startups Shortlisted By IIM Bangalore’s Startup Hub
25 Fintech Startups Shortlisted By IIM Bangalore’s Startup Hub
Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Science Exam Date Soon
Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Science Exam Date Soon
DU Open Book Exam: Philosophy Teachers Suggest Internal Assessment Or Average Grades
DU Open Book Exam: Philosophy Teachers Suggest Internal Assessment Or Average Grades
'Radio Classes' Helping Students In Jammu-Kashmir's Doda Complete Syllabus Amid Lockdown
'Radio Classes' Helping Students In Jammu-Kashmir's Doda Complete Syllabus Amid Lockdown
Schools, Colleges In Sikkim To Reopen In August
Schools, Colleges In Sikkim To Reopen In August
.......................... Advertisement ..........................