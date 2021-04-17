COVID-19: Gujarat Announces Rs 5,000 Monthly Allowance For Interns, Resident Doctors

Gujarat government has announced COVID incentive allowance for interns, doctors

As the coronavirus refuses to die down and the number of cases is at an all-time high, the Gujarat government has announced a special COVID incentive allowance of Rs 5000 per month in addition to the regular stipend for interns and resident doctors engaged in treating COVID-19 patients in the state till June 30, 2021.

“Gujarat Govt announces special Covid incentive allowance of Rs.5000 per month in addition to the regular stipend for interns and resident doctors engaged in the noble task of treating COVID-19 patients in the State till June 30, 2021,” reads a tweet from Chief Minister Office (CMO), Gujarat.

As of April 16, Gujarat reported 8,920 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said. The death of 94 infected persons, the highest in a day so far, pushed the toll to 5,170, said a department release.

GSEB Board Exams 2021

Gujarat Government has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2021 scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25 in light of the increasing COVID cases. Also, the students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 will be promoted without any examinations.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gujarat Govt decides to postpone Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held between May 10 to 25, and mass promotion for students of Class 1 to 9 and 11. The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," CMO Gujarat tweeted.

Gujarat Colleges Closed

Colleges in Gujarat have been directed to remain closed till April 30, officials said. All government and private colleges have been told to impart education through online mode instead of calling students to the campus, they added.