  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Gujarat Coaching Centre Raided; 555 students Found, Owner Held

COVID-19: Gujarat Coaching Centre Raided; 555 students Found, Owner Held

A coaching centre owner in Jasdan town of Gujarat's Rajkot district was arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms after police found more than 550 students in his premises during a raid, police said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 25, 2021 10:36 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

British Council Announces New Scholarship For Indian Students, Young Professionals
Rajasthan To Provide Residential Facilities To College Students Under DBT Scheme
Uttarakhand Government To Provide Allowance, Education And Job To Children Orphaned By COVID
Punjab Government Announces Summer Vacation For School Students
Arvind Kejriwal Gives Rs 1 Crore Aid To Family Of Teacher Who Succumbed To Covid
Karnataka: Universities, Colleges Advised To Continue Online Classes
COVID-19: Gujarat Coaching Centre Raided; 555 students Found, Owner Held
A coaching centre owner in Gujarat was arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms
Ahmedabad:

A coaching centre owner in Jasdan town of Gujarat's Rajkot district was arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms after police found more than 550 students in his premises during a raid, police said on Monday. The raid on the centre, located some 215 kilometres from here, took place on Sunday and its owner, identified as 39-year-old Jaysukh Sankhalva, was arrested on Monday, said Rajkot Superintendent of Police Balram Meena.

"He was arrested under IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act provisions for disobeying police notification on COVID-19 norms as well as for negligent act which may spread infection. The children have been handed over to their parents," he said.

According to police, Sankhalva runs a coaching centre-cum-hostel to provide training to students appearing for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Balachadi Sainik School entrance exams.

"Based on a tip off, we raided the premises and found 555 students between the age of 9-10 taking tuition. These children were not wearing masks nor was social distancing being maintained. The centre was functioning despite the state government's ban on classroom teaching due to the COVID-19 outbreak," Jasdan police station sub-inspector JH Sisodiya said.

Before his arrest, Sankhalva told reporters the students were staying in his hostel since May 15 with parental consent. "Most of them are supposed to appear for Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance test, which got postponed. The parents of these children asked me to keep them in the hostel rather than send them home," he claimed.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat government COVID -19 CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Live | Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards
Centre Should Ensure Safety Of Students Before Holding Class 12 Exams: Punjab Education Minister
Centre Should Ensure Safety Of Students Before Holding Class 12 Exams: Punjab Education Minister
Jadavpur University Teachers Association Asks VC To Follow Uniform Rule For All Streams
Jadavpur University Teachers Association Asks VC To Follow Uniform Rule For All Streams
Teacher Of Noted CBSE School In Tamil Nadu Accused Of Sexual Harassment
Teacher Of Noted CBSE School In Tamil Nadu Accused Of Sexual Harassment
CBSE Board Releases FAQs On Class 10 Marks Tabulation Policy
CBSE Board Releases FAQs On Class 10 Marks Tabulation Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................