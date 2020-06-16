  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Facilitate Cashless Treatment For Delhi University Employees, Demands Teachers’ Association

COVID-19: Facilitate Cashless Treatment For Delhi University Employees, Demands Teachers’ Association

COVID-19: Delhi University Teachers’ Association, or DUTA, has urged the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Yogesh Tyagi, to provide the employees with special financial assistance and medical benefits.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 6:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Open Book Exam: DU Allows Option Of Submitting Answer Sheets Via Email For Open Learning Students
COVID-19: Delhi University Asks Students Who Have Left Hostels To Collect Belongings
Mock Open Book Examination Will Not Address Students’ Problems, Says Teachers Body
Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme
DU Open Book Exam: Philosophy Teachers Suggest Internal Assessment Or Average Grades
COVID-19: DU Hostel Asks Students To Vacate Within A Week
COVID-19: Facilitate Cashless Treatment For Delhi University Employees, Demands Teachers’ Association
Facilitate Cashless Treatment For DU Employees: Teachers’ Association
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association, or DUTA, in a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Yogesh Tyagi, requested for financial assistance for its full time employees, ad hoc teachers, guest teachers and contractual employees. The financial support, or medical benefit, must be provided to assist in managing COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

The death of Prof. Wali Akhtar, who succumbed after being denied timely treatment at several leading hospitals, “exposes the utter unpreparedness of the system to deal with COVID-19 cases or with urgencies arising out of other ailments”, the DUTA’s letter said. The letter to the VC also said: “We urge you to explore all possible avenues to ensure that hospitals which are on the university panel are duty-bound not to turn away any patient and provide timely treatment.”

COVID-19 Expenses

To decrease the unnecessary chaos in hospitals, patients unable to pay the expenses can be transferred to government hospitals and the university must take “proactive steps to facilitate cashless treatment” to all employees and their dependent family members suffering from COVID-19 in all COVID-19 designated hospitals in Delhi NCR, added the DUTA statement.

It further added that full reimbursement must be provided for treatment of doctors of medical colleges and their dependents and medical institutions directly affiliated under Delhi University such as the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI).

Analysing the rising number of cases in Delhi NCR, DUTA, in the statement said: “The Teachers' Welfare Fund (TWF) of Delhi University, which has been lying unused for many years now, must be immediately activated to provide financial aid to Delhi University employees requiring treatment for Covid-19.”

TWF, the statement added, has the provision of providing 1.5 lakh rupees as medical assistance and upto 3 lakh rupees as medical hardship. “Keeping in mind the high costs involved in the treatment of COVID-19, the university should consider granting financial assistance over and above the stipulated amount”, it added.

As per the statement, the university can also consider periodic sanitation of residential colonies, hostels and revamping the World University Service, or WUS, Health Centre so that testing facilities are made available to the employees and their family members.

Click here for more Education News
Vice Chancellor Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) COVID-19 Patients Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Kerala State Planning Board Announces Two-Month Postgraduate Internship Programme
Kerala State Planning Board Announces Two-Month Postgraduate Internship Programme
COVID-19: Their Incomes Affected, Ambala Parents Turning To Government Schools
COVID-19: Their Incomes Affected, Ambala Parents Turning To Government Schools
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For University, Schools Till June 30
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For University, Schools Till June 30
Centre Working On Guidelines For Online Classes; To Address Issues Of Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
Centre Working On Guidelines For Online Classes; To Address Issues Of Increased Screen Time, Digital Divide
Students Can Opt Out Of Remaining ICSE Exams, Board Tells Bombay High Court
Students Can Opt Out Of Remaining ICSE Exams, Board Tells Bombay High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................