List of states that are promoting students in junior classes without exams

In the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, several states have decided to promote students of junior classes without holding examinations this year due to the disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year too, all states had shut educational institutions following the COVID-19 lockdown.

The schools had started reopening towards the end of 2020 and in January 2021 after a gap of nine months. However, due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, some states have again stopped physical classes and decided to promote students without conducting exams.

Here is a list of states that have announced the promotion of junior classes without exams:

Rajasthan

Amid concerns over the rising number of coronavirus infections, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced that the students of primary classes will be promoted on the basis of the assessment done under its Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) programme.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students of Classes 1 to 5 shall be marked on the basis of their performance in the first and second edition of the SMILE programme and the 'Come Learn At Home' initiative launched by the state's education department to ensure continuity in the learning of students.

According to an order issued by the Rajasthan Education Department, the promotion will take effect from April 1. For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, the final exams will be held in April.

Odisha

The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has promoted all the students from Class 1 to Class 8 to the next classes without examination for the academic session 2020-21. The decision came in view of the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has decided to promote the students of Classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations. "Students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic," the Chief Minister said.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government said that students of all classes will be promoted without examinations, except those in Classes 10 and 12. "All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except of class 10th and 12th, will be given a general promotion to the next class without holding examinations," the order said.

Puducherry

Puducherry has declared 'all pass' for students of Classes 1 to 9 this year. A release from Raj Nivas (office of Lt Governor) said the Lieutenant Governor has approved the proposal of the School Education department to declare as 'all pass' students of Classes 1 to 9 in all the four regions of the Union Territory.

Students of Classes 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions (adopting Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum) would be granted 'all pass' as per guidelines of Tamil Nadu State Board of Education.

Similarly, students of Classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively, it said.

Assam

Assam government has decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without exams. The new academic session will begin from April 1, the news agency ANI reported.

For Classes 10 and 12, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has already released its exam schedule.