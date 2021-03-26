  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 4

COVID-19: Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 4

Teachers and other school and college staff in Himachal Pradesh, however, will continue to attend the institutions. The Chief Minister said nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 26, 2021 4:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Bharat Bandh: Odisha Schools, Colleges To Stay Closed Tomorrow
National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) Extends Registration Date For Classes 10, 12 Courses
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22 Second Merit List Today
Education Minister Launches Comic Books For Classes 3 To 12
CBSE Releases Competency-Based Assessment Framework For Classes 6 To 10
Education Minister To Launch Comic Books For Students Of Classes 3 To 12
COVID-19: Educational Institutions In Himachal Pradesh To Remain Closed Till April 4
Himachal Pradesh will close all educational institutions till April 4 due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases
Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh Government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions including universities, colleges, technical institutes and schools till April 4 as a precautionary measure due the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, an official said. According to the decision taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday, classrooms will remain open for students who are giving their exams during this period.

Some primary schools in the state were already closed due to the COVID-19 threat and will continue to remain so till the end of next week. The chief minister said schools having residential facilities need not close their hostels, however, they would have to comply with all the standard operating procedures to keep the residential areas cut off and appoint a 'compliance officer' to ensure all orders are followed.

Mr Thakur said, teachers, and other school and college staff would continue to attend the institutions. The Chief Minister said nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual. No social and cultural events would be organised in the state by the government and public gatherings would be restricted to a maximum of 200 people for indoors and 50 per cent for outdoor events.

He said congregations and 'langars' inside temples are banned but 'darshans' would be allowed. The chief minister said there would be no public celebration of Holi and urged people to celebrate the festival at their home with family members. Mr Thakur said all frontline workers would be sensitised to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest completing their second dose according to schedule. It was also decided in the meeting that respective district administrations would take a call on enforcing additional restrictions keeping in view the positivity and fatality rate in their areas.

Click here for more Education News
Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh CM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
Live | BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Announced; Girls Top In All Streams: Live Updates
Bihar Board Declares Inter Result In 41 Days: Highlights
Bihar Board Declares Inter Result In 41 Days: Highlights
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Girls Top In All Streams
BSEB Class 12 Result 2021: Girls Top In All Streams
Bihar Board Declared Class 12 Result In 41 Days; Overall Pass Percentage Drops
Bihar Board Declared Class 12 Result In 41 Days; Overall Pass Percentage Drops
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Declared, 78.04% Pass
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Result Declared, 78.04% Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................