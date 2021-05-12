  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College Sets Up RT-PCR Testing Centre On Its Premises

COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College Sets Up RT-PCR Testing Centre On Its Premises

Delhi University's Hansraj College on Wednesday opened an RT-PCR testing centre on its premises, principal Rama Sharma said. "The lab is approved by the ICMR AND NABL.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 12, 2021 1:45 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Hansraj College Offers To Turn Its Hostel Into COVID-19 Care Centre
DU NCWEB Releases 9th Cut-Off List At Du.ac.in
DU Admissions 2020: Special Drive Cut-Off List For Arts, Commerce Out
Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses
COVID-19: Safe Home At St Xavier's University To Open Today, Jadavpur University Awaits Nod
Release Rs 60 Crore For Sports University, Punjab Chief Minister Directs Finance Department
COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College Sets Up RT-PCR Testing Centre On Its Premises
COVID-19: DU's Hansraj College sets up RT-PCR testing centre
New Delhi:

Delhi University's Hansraj College on Wednesday opened an RT-PCR testing centre on its premises, principal Rama Sharma said. "The lab is approved by the ICMR AND NABL.

It has been set up by the college in collaboration with JITM Skills Pvt Ltd. The testing centre will be open for everyone," Sharma told PTI. On May 9, Sharma had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other authorities offering the college hostel to set up a 100-bed health facility for COVID-19 patients.

The principal had also sought the setting up of a vaccination centre at the college for administering Covishield vaccine to university staffers.

"Delhi University's Health Centre in Shivaji College is administering Covaxin so we thought we could get Covishield administered on the campus. But even if we are given both Covishield and Covaxin, we will be happy," she said.

Around 8 to 10 staffers of the college had tested COVID-19 positive but have recovered, she said. "Hansraj College, University of Delhi has always come forward and stood by the country whenever the need has arisen.

Hansraj College has a hostel that caters to 200 residents. We are ready to offer the space with your support that can be converted into 100 ICU facility as the Covid patients are not getting hospital beds and that is causing anxiety,'' she had said in the letter.

Click here for more Education News
Hansraj College, Delhi Delhi University Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Follow CBSE Notification For Tabulation Of Marks: Delhi Government To Schools
Follow CBSE Notification For Tabulation Of Marks: Delhi Government To Schools
Madhya Pradesh Extends UG, PG Examination Form Submission Deadline
Madhya Pradesh Extends UG, PG Examination Form Submission Deadline
Assam Shuts All Educational Institutions Till May 28 Due To COVID Surge In State
Assam Shuts All Educational Institutions Till May 28 Due To COVID Surge In State
GSEB Exams 2021: Here's What Gujarat Board Said About Class 10, 12 Board Exams
GSEB Exams 2021: Here's What Gujarat Board Said About Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses
Kerala Law Academy: Application Process Begins For BA LLB, LLM Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................