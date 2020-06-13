  • Home
COVID-19: DU Hostel Asks Students To Vacate Within A Week

Officials of Delhi University’s Mansarowar hostel have asked students to vacate the premises and leave for home for “their own safety”.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 1:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Delhi University, New Delhi (Picture used for representational purpose only)
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University’s Mansarowar hostel has asked students to vacate the hostel premises within one week as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the capital. Educational institutions across India were forced shut on March 16 as the threat of COVID-19 became more apparent. Many universities had instructed students to leave their hostels as classes were suspended. As cases increased further, the Central government had ordered a nationwide lockdown from March 25 due to which many students were stuck at their hostels.

As travel restrictions have eased, educational institutions have been advising students to return to their homes. Mansarowar hostel officials have similarly asked students to vacate the premises and leave for home for “their own safety”.

The Provost of Mansarowar hostel, in a circular, said: “This is to inform the residents of Mansarowar hostel that they have to vacate the hostel premises and return back to their native place (within one week) in view of COVID-19 outbreak. All residents are strongly advised to return to their homes and take precautions as per guidelines issued by the Government of India.”

Jawaharlal Nehru University had also asked students to return to their homes, albeit without a deadline, after a pharmacist at the university’s health centre got diagnosed with COVID-19.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the government is planning to open all educational institutions across the country by August 15. For now, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines, only examinations are allowed to be conducted in schools and universities.

University of Delhi Delhi University Hostel
