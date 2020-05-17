COVID-19: Delhi University Establishes Delhi School Of Public Health To Initiate Research

  • Home
Delhi School of Public Health (DSPH) will initiate research, teaching and outreach programmes in the field of public health by involving researchers from diverse backgrounds.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 17, 2020 5:09 pm IST

DU establishes Delhi School of Public Health
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, or DU, has established Delhi School of Public Health (DSPH) under the Institution of Eminence scheme.

DSPH aims to initiate research, teaching and outreach programmes in the field of public health by involving researchers from diverse backgrounds including medicine and social sciences. The objective of the school will be development of better strategies and technologies, and their social impact to achieve “Health for All”.

The research effort by DSPH will act as a push to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by DU said: “The overarching aim of the school is to encourage students and researchers to experience a plethora of programmes of interdisciplinary nature and relevance which are not available at present in this or any other institution.”

The statement further added: “This novel institution offers new avenues of pooling of academic and infrastructure resources to look at the public health theme in an integrated fashion and contribute to national development.”

DSPH will be headed by Prof. RNK Bamezai, former Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Public Health School And Covid-19

An advisory council consisting of eminent professionals working in the field of public health has been constituted for planning, designing and managing the academic activities and programmes of DSPH.

The advisory council of DSPH will be chaired by Prof. K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India and former Head, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi.

As per the statement issued the “establishment of DSPH will address India’s urgent need for qualified manpower and research in the area of public health”. “The need for such an institution is in line with the Government of India’s vision to increase and improve the “supply side” of the scientific, technological and social community by attracting a large number of young Indians living here or abroad to public health careers”, it added.

