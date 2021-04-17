COVID-19: Delhi University Closes North Campus Examination Branch For Two Days

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU North Campus examination branch will open on April 22

The University of Delhi (DU) will keep the examination branch of its North Campus closed for two days on April 19 and April 20 in view of the rapid increase in active COVID-19 cases. A university statement issued in this regard said that being April 21 a gazetted holiday, DU’s North Campus examination branch will reopen on Thursday, April 22.

Recommended: Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage CLICK HERE

“In view of [the] surge in the COVID cases in the Examination Branch of North Campus, it has been decided that the same shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday i.e. 19-20 April 2021 (21.04.2021 is Gazetted Holiday). Therefore, it will open on Thursday the 22.04.2021,” it read.

On Monday, April 12, DU issued a set of guidelines in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi. In its notice, the university said the classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the "online mode only" in all the colleges, while the research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of their supervisors.

The final-year students, as per the Delhi University COVID-19 guidelines, will be allowed in "small batches" to visit their "respective colleges/centres/departments for their laboratory/practical/skill/library and related activities", in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines.

With the unanticipated increase in active COVID-19 cases, several states and Union Territories have shut down colleges and universities. States including Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh have closed down schools and colleges in the state. Several universities have also postponed their semester exams scheduled.