COVID-19: Delhi University Asks Students Who Have Left Hostels To Collect Belongings

Delhi University has asked students who have left it's hostels to collect books, study materials, personal computers and other essential personal belongings from the hostel rooms.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:24 pm IST

New Delhi:

University of Delhi, or DU, has asked students who reside in its hostels to collect their belongings from their rooms. “The bonafide residents residing in the University of Delhi maintained hostels who may have temporarily vacated their rooms are allowed to collect their books, study materials, laptop/computer and other essential personal belongings from their hostel rooms”, says a notice issued by the university proctor and dean of students’ welfare. DU suspended classes in mid-March.

The notice further added that residents under Person with Disability, or PwD, category can authorise any person on their behalf to collect their belongings. However, such authorised persons must carry with them authorisation letters from the PwD students, keys of the hostel room and produce valid photo identity cards at the security gate.

The Delhi University hostel residents, as per the notice, have to inform the individual hostels authorities in advance before visiting the hostels to collect the belongings. The residents or the authorised persons can reach the hostel gate and, according to the notice issued, the hostel authorities will help them in handing over the belongings of the students.

“The respective hostel shall allow the material to be taken under indemnity and at the sole risk of such residents of the hostel”, it added.

The hostel authorities and residents must maintain social distance, wear face masks and avoid any physical contact during the entire process of handing over of belongings. Sanitizers will also be available at the hostel gate.

