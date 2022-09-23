COVID-19: Delhi High Court Directs School To Permit Unvaccinated Teacher To Join Duty

  • Home
The Delhi High Court has directed a private school here to allow an unvaccinated teacher to join duties after a medical board found he was at a "higher risk" of having an allergic reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 23, 2022 11:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

High Court of Delhi
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed a private school here to allow an unvaccinated teacher to join duties after a medical board found he was at a "higher risk" of having an allergic reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine. Justice Rekha Palli noted the teacher shall always wear a mask while in the school premises and observe Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines. The Delhi government told the court that in view of the medical condition of the petitioner, it has acceded to his request for exemption from Covid-19 vaccination as a special case.

“The writ petition is disposed of by directing the respondent number 4 to forthwith permit the petitioner to join his duties,” directed the court in its order dated September 22. The report given by a five-member Board constituted by the AIIMS opined the petitioner was “at a higher risk of developing an allergic reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine as compared to the general population”.

The court also ordered the school to release the balance salary, after deducting 10 per cent, as well as the allowances payable to the petitioner for the relevant period. The petitioner suffered from Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma (a type of cancer) and was thus consistently advised by doctors that his condition may deteriorate in case he takes the Covid-19 vaccine. However, following the government orders making it mandatory for all teachers to be 100 per cent vaccinated, he was not allowed to discharge his duties. He told the court that the exemption granted to him by the authorities was unilaterally withdrawn in October 2021.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

