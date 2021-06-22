  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Announces Class 9, 11 Results On Basis Of Mid-Term Exams

Delhi Government Announces Class 9, 11 Results On Basis Of Mid-Term Exams

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in Class 9 in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 11:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up 350 Modern Schools
MCD, Delhi Government Teachers Should Ensure Smooth Transition Of Students To Class 6: Manish Sisodia
Madhya Pradesh To Establish High Quality, Well-Equipped Schools: School Education Minister
Delhi Government To Announce Class 9, 11 Results Today; Details Here
Not Calling Students Back To Schools Anytime Soon: Manish Sisodia
Yoga Included In Government School Curriculum From Classes 1 To 10 In Haryana: Chief Minister
Delhi Government Announces Class 9, 11 Results On Basis Of Mid-Term Exams
The results to students have been sent via WhatsApp and SMS (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Results for Classes 9 and 11 in Delhi government schools were announced on Tuesday, nearly two months after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in Class 9 in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams.

The final results of students were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments. Based on this evaluation criteria, 1.97 lakh students in Class 9 have passed in Delhi.

"The pass percentage in Class 9 is 80.3 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage of students was 65 per cent which increased to 85 per cent based on project-based assessments," a government official said.

Similarly, out of 1.70 students in class 11, 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 1.65 lakh of them passed. According to the official, 96.9 per cent of Class 11 students have cleared the examinations.

"In 2019-20, 99.25 per cent students in Class 11 passed the compartment exams. Project-based assessment formed the evaluation criteria of Class 11 examinations, identical to class 9 evaluation criteria," the official added.

The official said examinations of Social Studies, Sanskrit and Third Language for class 9 and Geography and Business Studies for Class 11 could not be conducted for the year 2020-21.

Further, the average marks of best two subjects out of the main five subjects have been given in the subjects where the exams could not be conducted or the student was absent for whatever reason.

"A total of 12,500 students in grade 9 and 3,500 students in grade 11 did not appear for mid-term examinations this year. All those students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for reassessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work and other assessments. Guidelines regarding reassessment will be released soon by the DoE," the official said.

The results to students have been sent via WhatsApp and SMS.

"Considering new guidelines were published by DoE keeping in mind the security and safety of students, schools have sent the results to students via SMS and WhatsApp instead of calling them to school," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assess If Physical Classes Can Be Held For Classes 10, 12 Students In Covid Free Villages: Maharashtra CM
Assess If Physical Classes Can Be Held For Classes 10, 12 Students In Covid Free Villages: Maharashtra CM
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up 350 Modern Schools
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Gives Nod To Set Up 350 Modern Schools
MCD, Delhi Government Teachers Should Ensure Smooth Transition Of Students To Class 6: Manish Sisodia
MCD, Delhi Government Teachers Should Ensure Smooth Transition Of Students To Class 6: Manish Sisodia
Karnataka Government To Launch 2,500 Smart Classrooms, Distribute Tablets To 1.55 Lakh Students
Karnataka Government To Launch 2,500 Smart Classrooms, Distribute Tablets To 1.55 Lakh Students
Medicine Classes In Punjab To Resume From June 28: Minister
Medicine Classes In Punjab To Resume From June 28: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................