COVID-19: Delhi Government Launches Fitness Campaign For Students

The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched 'Healthy Body, Healthy Mind' campaign for students confined to their homes as schools and universities remain closed in view of coronavirus pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Delhi Government on Wednesday launched 'Healthy Body, Healthy Mind' campaign for students confined to their homes as schools remain closed in view of coronavirus pandemic. "We have started a YouTube channel on which every Wednesday, a video will be uploaded which the students can practice for the week to maintain fitness and make up for the loss of physical activity during the pandemic," a government official said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the pandemic. A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased, schools and colleges continue to be closed.

The prolonged closure of educational institutions has mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning. Meanwhile, an online Entrepreneurial Mindset (EMC) Bootcamp organised by the AAP Government to inculcate entrepreneurial abilities among the students, concluded on Wednesday.

"The camp began on June 10 with eight partner organisations participating in it. A total of 14 batches were formed and each batch consisted of 25 to 32 students," an official statement said.

