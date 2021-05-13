COVID-19: Claims, Benefits Of Kendriya Vidyalaya Staff Who Have Died To Be Cleared Immediately

Claims of KV staff who have died due to COVID should be cleared immediately

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced that it will provide terminal benefits, medical reimbursement and other allowances on a priority basis to the family of the employees who lost their lives to COVID. In a statement, KVS said, “It is to state that in the wake of recent pandemic, KVS has lost many officials due to COVID-19 related complications. In order to provide immediate relief to the families of the deceased employee…terminal benefits, medical reimbursement and other allowances as admissible under rules may be released on priority basis to the family of the deceased employees.”

KVS has also instructed its regional offices to take all required steps for speedy processing of family pension cases of the deceased employees on a priority basis.

“On unfortunate death of the employee, the concerned principal should be directed to contact the family members of the deceased employees to get the pension papers completed within 15 days and the pension papers should be processed immediately in the office on priority basis,” KVS has said.

“The claim of the death gratuity should be finalized immediately and the funds be released to the family members within a week,” it added.

In case sufficient funds are not available, KVS has asked to submit requisition of funds to the Budget Section, KVS (HQ) immediately followed by a telephonic message to the concerned Assistant Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.

Other claims such as Employees Welfare Scheme (EWS), Deposited Linked Insurance Scheme (DLIS), Leave Encasement etc. are also to be settled immediately. "Similarly, the funds requisition be sent to KVS headquarters for release of funds, if funds are not available," Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has said.