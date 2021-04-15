COVID-19: CISCE Says Reviewing Situation, Will Soon Decide On Conducting Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

  • Home
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 15, 2021 9:35 am IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Wednesday said it is reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will soon take a decision on conducting Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The CICSE announcement comes following the CBSE's decision to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 papers in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"We are reviewing the situation and will soon take a decision in this regard," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said. He, however, did not delve in to what the was board contemplating. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin from May 5 while Class 12 exams have already begun from April 8.

The board exams last year had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment. The education board had told the Supreme Court last year that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. As per the scheme, candidates were assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in subjects for which board exams were conducted and the marks of their internal assessment as well as project work were taken into account.

