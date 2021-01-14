COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Becomes First State To Provide Online Funds To Private Schools

  • Home
New Delhi:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to provide online funds to private schools. School Education Minister Dr. Premasai Singh Tekam on Wednesday transferred Rs 101 crore of tuition fee directly to the bank accounts of 4473 private schools across the state under the Right to Education Act.

In addition to this, Chhattisgarh is the first state where 51,985 students have been enrolled in schools during the pandemic and the funds have been sent online in a systematic manner. So far, over 3.5 lakh students have been benefited under the Right to Education Act.

The following model is also being adopted in Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam.

On the occasion, School Education Minister Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam said that for the first time in Chhattisgarh, the amount of Right To Education has been disbursed in an online mode.

The Minister said that for a long time the fees of children belonging to the economically weaker sections who are enrolled under the Right To Education Act in private schools are not being received on time. Therefore, the amount has been arranged to be paid directly from the state to the account. The entire system will be transparent with this initiative. He informed that despite COVID-19, 51,985 children have taken admission in the current academic session as of January 2021.

