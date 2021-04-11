COVID-19: Central University Of Gujarat Shuts Down Campus, Classes To Continue Online

  • Home
The Central University of Gujarat on Sunday said the campus will remain shut from April 12 to 16, and classes will continue online.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 11, 2021 10:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Central University of Gujarat campus closed till April 16 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central University of Gujarat on Sunday said the campus will remain shut from April 12 to 16, and classes will continue online. The university has asked hostellers to go to home as hostels will also remain closed during this period. The situation will be reviewed again after this period and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the university said. About 20-25 staff members of the university have reportedly been infected with coronavirus.

“Since teaching is being done online, all hostels of the University shall also remain closed and all those who are staying in hostel are advised to go home. The University will not be responsible for those who are staying in hostels, for their safety,” an official statement said.

“All non-teaching staff of the University shall continue to work from home in online mode,” it added.

In case of any requirement, staff members will be asked to attend the university following precautionary measures, it said.

However, essential services such as hostel Administration, maintenance section, and health centre related activities will continue as usual, the university said.

“All teaching and non-teaching staff are requested to follow the guidelines/advisories issued by Government of India, MoE and UGC, as well as circulars issued by our university from time to time...all Deans/Chairpersons of the centres/teachers/officers are requested to ensure strict compliance of safety precautions,” it added.

Further instructions in this regard will be communicated through the university website, the official notification said.

