  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE To Conduct Surprise Inspection At Schools Preparing Results For Class 10, 12

CBSE To Conduct Surprise Inspection At Schools Preparing Results For Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing Class 10 and 12 results to ensure the assessment policy issued by it is implemented effectively.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 10:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Main 2021 LIVE Updates: New Dates Announced, Application Process Begins Tonight
Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''
Students, Parents, Teachers Welcome New Pattern Of CBSE's Class 10, 12 Board Exams
JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased
JEE Main 2021 Dates Announced For Pending Sessions, Application Window Reopens Tonight
JEE Main: Third Session From July 20-25, Fourth From July 27-August 2
CBSE To Conduct Surprise Inspection At Schools Preparing Results For Class 10, 12
CBSE directs officials to inspect schools preparing Class 12, 12 results
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its regional offices to conduct a surprise inspection at schools preparing Class 10 and 12 results to ensure the assessment policy issued by it is implemented effectively. With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.

"To ensure that policy issued by CBSE is implemented effectively, it has been decided that schools be immediately visited by the officials of the regional offices to verify the work done by the schools under their jurisdiction," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to regional offices.

"In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out. For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the tabulation policy of the board," he added.

The board has directed that the schools may be inspected in such a manner that at least each category of schools-- private, government, KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti) and NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) -- is covered.

"A point wise report may be prepared of each school by the official concerned. The official visiting the school will also sign on documents inspected especially rationale documents. "A complete report duly signed by officials along with the soft copy of the documents be sent to the board by July 12," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Results cbse result CBSE Class 10 results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 LIVE Updates: New Dates Announced, Application Process Begins Tonight
Live | JEE Main 2021 LIVE Updates: New Dates Announced, Application Process Begins Tonight
Explain Shortcomings In Providing Online Education, Madras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu Government, UGC
Explain Shortcomings In Providing Online Education, Madras High Court Tells Tamil Nadu Government, UGC
Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''
Delhi High Court Directs National Board Of Examinations To Treat Disputed Question In FMGE As ''Deleted''
Students, Parents, Teachers Welcome New Pattern Of CBSE's Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Students, Parents, Teachers Welcome New Pattern Of CBSE's Class 10, 12 Board Exams
JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased
JEE Main 2021 Remaining Sessions In July-August, Number Of Exam Cities Increased
.......................... Advertisement ..........................