COVID-19: BMC To Hold Vaccination Sessions For Women, Students, Teachers

Special COVID-19 vaccination sessions will be held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for women on September 27 and for students and teachers on September 28 at civic and government-run centres, an official said on Saturday.

The session for women will be held between 10 am and 6 pm and the one for students above the age of 18 and teachers will be from 9 am to 2 pm, he said.

Second dose beneficiaries will be vaccinated on Tuesday from 3 pm till 9 pm, he added.

Beneficiaries who are part of the above categories can walk into vaccination centres without prior appointment to get their jabs, though students and teachers will have to produce identity cards issued by the government or educational institutions, the BMC official informed.

