COVID-19: Bihar Asks Opinion Regarding Reopening Schools

COVID-19: Bihar Education Department Seeks Opinion Regarding Reopening Schools

Bihar Education Department has asked district education officers to submit reports regarding reopening of schools by June 6.

Updated: Jun 4, 2020 10:45 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Patna City:

The Bihar Education Department on Thursday directed all district education officers to submit reports by June 6 regarding re-opening of schools after consulting with students, parents, teachers and management of schools.

The schools have been shut in the state for more than two months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Recently, Haryana also decided to reopen schools and colleges in a phased manner after months of closure.

To prevent the spread of the lethal infection, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has chalked out a strategy to restart academic work.

"Schools to reopen in July in phased manner, starting with Classes 10 to 12, followed by Classes 6 to 9, and 1 to 5. For social distancing, schools to function at 50 per cent strength. In a Class of 30 students, 15 will come in the morning and 15 in the evening or alternate days," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said while speaking to media

Bihar Education COVID-19
