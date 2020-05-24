COVID-19: Assam University Asks Students To Collect Belongings As Hostels Become Quarantine Centres

Image credit: Shutterstock COVID-19: Assam University Hostels To Become Quarantine Centres

Assam University, or AU, Silchar, has asked residents of its hostels to collect their belongings from the hostel rooms to make way for COVID-19 quarantine centres.

As per a notice issued by Assam University, “boarders are allowed to take their belongings from the respective hostels on May 25 and May 26 between 10 am and 4pm”.

The notice further added that boarders will be required to produce their identity cards at the security gate and make proper entry in the register. In case a student is not able to come, any authorised person with an authorisation letter can collect the belongings but must first produce a valid photo identity card.

For students who have already left and have no one to collect their belongings, the district administration will arrange for those items to be properly packed and marked and can be collected at a later date.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Assam has a total of 329 COVID-19 cases as on May 24.

With classes on hold and many hostel residents at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, campuses of various educational institutes have been turned into quarantine shelters.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong) hostels are some of the institutes functioning as quarantine centres in India.