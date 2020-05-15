COVID-19: Assam CEE 2020 Revised Schedule Announced, Exam on June 28

  • Home
Application form of Assam CEE 2020 can be submitted till May 27

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 15, 2020 11:22 pm IST | Source: NDTV

Image credit: ASTU official website
New Delhi:

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, has announced revised dates for Assam Combined Entrance Examination, or Assam CEE 2020.

According to the latest notification, the exam will now be conducted on June 28, 2020.

Previously, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 26.

The exam had been postponed by the authorities due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, which has disrupted the educational activities across the country.

The authorities have also informed that the last date to submit Assam CEE 2020 application form is May 27. Admits cards will be made available from June 10 on the official website.

The results will be announced on July 13, according to the notification.

Assam CEE is a state-level entrance exam for admission to BTech courses in ASTU and other participating institutes.

Every year, more than 20,000 candidates appear in the exam, for admission to five government engineering colleges across the state.

