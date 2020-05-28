COVID-19: Application Deadline For All Telangana CETs Extended Till June 10

  • Home
TSCHE will conduct the TS CETS from July 1. These include Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET); tests for Engineering (TS ECET); Physical Education (TS PECET); Post Graduate Engineering (TS PGECET); Education (TS EdCET); and Law (TS LAWCET).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 28, 2020 4:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has extended the last date to fill the application forms for all the common entrance tests (CETs) till June 10. These tests are for admission to programmes including engineering, law and education.

TSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET); Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET); Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET); Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET); Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET); and the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET).

Candidates can pay the Telangana CET application fee and register themselves on the official website. After TS CET registration, candidates can fill the application form with personal, academic and contact details.

Application forms for all the tests are available at their respective official websites.

TSCHE in the official website says, “The last date for payment of fee and submission of online application for ALL the CETS 2020 without late fee is extended upto 10-06-2020”.

The council has already announced the revised dates for the Telangana CETs. The tests will be conducted from July 1.

TSCHE had postponed the last dates to fill the application forms earlier too, from May 15 to May 31. The council had extended the application deadline for EAMCET, ECET, ICET and PGECET multiple times due to the lockdown imposed on March 25 and extended till May 31 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

All the common entrance tests are conducted by the state universities of Telangana on behalf of the TSCHE.

