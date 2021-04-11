Image credit: Shutterstock Board exams 2021: Maharashtra MP seeks “clear communication” from centre

Arvind Sawant, Member of Parliament (MP) from South Bombay on April 10 wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asking for “clear communication” from his ministry with regard to conduct of university, college and school exams, as COVID cases are on the rise again.

A unilateral decision by any state would put students of that state at a disadvantage career and opportunity-wise and intervention by the Education Ministry would mean a national consensus, the MP from Shiv Sena said in his letter.

Stressing that students’ concerns, especially those raised by Classes 10, 12 board exam students needs to be addressed urgently, Mr Sawant asked the Education Minister to ensure that there is “no discrimination” between students of different states with regard to safety measures or that of “opportunity” between students of different states.

“Primarily, we have multiple boards operating in India, CBSE, ICSE, state boards, IB, IGCSE to name a few...apart from the state boards, two boards are national...two are international whereby your kind intervention and guidance is needed,” he said.

Yesterday, South Mumbai Arvind Sawant ji has written to Union Min, HRD for national consensus and central guidance on 10th/12th exams instead of various states taking different decisions that will affect student lives & careers for CBSE, ICSE, IB, GCSE & state boards. https://t.co/49xheN95pu — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 11, 2021

Exams Cancelled For Lower Classes In Maharashtra, Decision On Boards Soon

Amid COVID scare, the Maharashtra government had previously announced promotion without exams for Classes 1 to 9 and 11. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said a decision for Class 10, 12 students will be taken soon. As per the latest updates, Maharashtra SSC and HSC board exams 2021 are scheduled to begin on April 29 and 23, respectively.

Politicians, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have questioned CBSE's decision to conduct exams amid the pandemic.

Actor Sonu Sood today said conducting offline exams will risk “many lives” and suggested “internel assessment” for evaluating students.

“I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives,” Mr Sood tweeted a video with #cancelboardexam2021.

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, said exams will be conducted with strict COVID protocols.

CBSE’s controller of examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj recently said the board will “start taking the advice of the doctors into making a proper plan for conducting the examination smoothly.”