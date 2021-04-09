  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home

COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance examination scheduled from June 20 to July 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AMU has also advised students to leave the campus hostels and return back to their homes.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 9:10 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Aligarh Muslim University Releases COVID-19 Guidelines; Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory
Aligarh Muslim University Releases Undergraduate Entrance Exams Dates
ARWU Ranking 2020: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Finds A Place For The First Time
AMU Medical College Forms Anti-Ragging Committee
AMU Conducts Webinar On ‘Indian Constitution, Idea Of India’
AMU Buries Time Capsule To Mark 100 Years Of Institution
COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home
AMU has advised students to leave hostels and go home due to COVID-19 pandemic
New Delhi:

As the state has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has advised students to leave the campus hostels and return back to their homes. “Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India, the situation has become alarming and there is a danger of epidemic occurring in hostels also. Therefore, all the students are advised to leave the hostels and go to their respective homes,” reads the official notification.

“This will help to protect the health of the students. The students are advised to continue classes and research work in online mode,” it added.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also cancelled the entrance examination scheduled from June 20 to July 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In view of resurgence of COVID0-19 pandemic, the admission test schedule for the session 2021-22 stands withdrawn,” the official notification read.

On April 5, AMU has issued revised regulations imposing newer restrictions on the campus to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The university has urged all employees over 45 years of age to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It also advised all its teachers, students, and employees to wear a mask in offices, schools, colleges, libraries, departments, offices and centres.

The university has also restricted the entry of all the non-university staff including vendors. “Violation of the protocols will be dealt with strictly as per government guidelines and university rules”, reads the notice.

Click here for more Education News
AMU controller of examinations
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year
JEE Main: SVNIT Surat Cut-Off From Last Year
Online Classes, Open Book Exams: BHU Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines
Online Classes, Open Book Exams: BHU Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff
NTA UPCET 2021: Five Things Students Should Know About The Exam
NTA UPCET 2021: Five Things Students Should Know About The Exam
MoU Signed To Introduce 'Ayurveda' Disciplines In Veterinary Science: Government
MoU Signed To Introduce 'Ayurveda' Disciplines In Veterinary Science: Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................