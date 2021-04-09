COVID-19: AMU Advises Students In Hostels To Return Home

AMU has advised students to leave hostels and go home due to COVID-19 pandemic

As the state has recorded a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has advised students to leave the campus hostels and return back to their homes. “Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India, the situation has become alarming and there is a danger of epidemic occurring in hostels also. Therefore, all the students are advised to leave the hostels and go to their respective homes,” reads the official notification.

“This will help to protect the health of the students. The students are advised to continue classes and research work in online mode,” it added.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has also cancelled the entrance examination scheduled from June 20 to July 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In view of resurgence of COVID0-19 pandemic, the admission test schedule for the session 2021-22 stands withdrawn,” the official notification read.

On April 5, AMU has issued revised regulations imposing newer restrictions on the campus to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The university has urged all employees over 45 years of age to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It also advised all its teachers, students, and employees to wear a mask in offices, schools, colleges, libraries, departments, offices and centres.

The university has also restricted the entry of all the non-university staff including vendors. “Violation of the protocols will be dealt with strictly as per government guidelines and university rules”, reads the notice.