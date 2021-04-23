COVID-19: Ambedkar University Suspends Online Classes Till April 30

  • Home
B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has suspended online classes for all the courses till April 30. This step has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 6:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi (AUD) has suspended online classes for all the courses till April 30. This step has been taken in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The University will be communicating further developments regarding the online classes on its website aud.ac.in.

The University said, “In present unprecedented situation with sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the online classes, classes at Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi are suspended with immediate effect”.

Delhi had recorded its highest ever fatalities over the last 24 hours as 306 COVID-19 patients died and more than 26,000 cases were logged, as reported by PTI.

Earlier on April 7 the University had suspended offline classes. It had asked the faculty to hold online classes as per prior schedule.

The university faculty and the students were asked to adopt COVID-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands.

