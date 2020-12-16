AKTU Semester Exams 2019-20 For Final Year Students From January 7

  • Home
Final year students of colleges affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University who could not appear in semester examination due to COVID-19 pandemic for the academic session 2019-20 have now been provided with an opportunity to appear in the exams from January 7, 2021.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 16, 2020 12:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

In addition to this, the sub-semester examination for the first, second and third-year students, which were discontinued following the pandemic will also be re-organised from January 7, 2021.

In order to contain the infection, AKTU has instructed staff to arrange tentative examination centres for the smooth conduct of examinations.

The authorities have directed to inform students and teachers and make arrangements accordingly.

The examination will be held following all the COVID-19 safety protocols and SOPs issued by the Government of India.

