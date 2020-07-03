COVID-19: AKTU Postpones Opening Of Colleges Until Further Notice

Abdul Kalam Technical University, or AKTU, Uttar Pradesh announced on Friday that classes for the colleges affiliated to the university have been postponed until further notice. Previously, the university had said that classes in AKTU-affiliated colleges and institutes will start from July 6 but the university has decided to postpone them in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Unlock 2 guidelines by the Government of India, classes for final year students (of colleges) are being postponed till the next order,” the recent notice by AKTU said.

AKTU had also postponed the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, or UPSEE 2020, which were earlier scheduled on May 10. UPSEE 2020 will now be held on September 20.

University students across India are unsure about the conduct of final-year exams and commencement of new academic sessions. Previously, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” had ordered the University Grants Commission, or UGC to “revisit” guidelines and academic calendar for lockdown, which was released in April.

Different reports suggest that a UGC expert committee made recommendation to scrap final-year exams for university students. The new alternative academic calendar, which is expected soon, should give clarity on all these concerns.