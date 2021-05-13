COVID-19: AIIMS Postpones Professional Exams For Different Courses

AIIMS professional exams postponed in view of COVID-19 (representational)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has postponed professional exams for different courses in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The institute has also postponed viva voce and practical exams for fellowship programmes. New dates will be announced later.

These professional exams are for MD, MS, MDS, DM, MCh, MSc Nursing, MSc, and M Biotechnology courses. The exams were scheduled to begin on either June 1 or June 2. Practical, clinical and viva-voce exams of fellowship programmes were scheduled for June 10 to 18.

“The revised dates for said professional examination and viva-voce of fellowship programme will be notified in due course of time on website www.aiimsexams.ac.in,” the institute said.

AIIMS had earlier postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test or INI-CET 2021 scheduled for May 8. The new date is yet to be announced.

“In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of INI-CET entrance examination schedule in May 2021,” AIIMS had said.

"The revised dates for conduct of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website", it further said.

The institute has asked students to visit the official website for latest updates on these exams.