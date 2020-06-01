  • Home
COVID-19: AICTE-Edge And UPES Hackathon For Solutions To Help The Differently-abled

This Sahayak Hackathon focuses on closing the gap between technology and differently-abled persons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jun 1, 2020

COVID-19: AICTE-Edge And UPES Hackathon For Solutions To Help The Differently-abled
AICTE-Edge and Hackathon To Minimise Challenges Faced By Differently-abled
New Delhi:

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, is organising a Sahayak Virtual Hackathon to come up with solutions that will bring change in the lives of differently-abled people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hackathon, being promoted as part of the All India Council for Technical Education, or AICTE’s online teaching-learning campaign, AICTE-Edge, seeks to “revolutionise the lives of physically challenged and assist them to fight against COVID-19” by collaborating ideas, prototypes and web-based solutions.

The AICTE-approved UPES has also determined some themes for the Sahayak Hackathon. The themes include sanitization solution, examination, social inclusion, news delivery system, social distance maintenance, shifting from old to new conditions and delivery of essential items.

A team of three-six members consisting of students, research scholars, innovators or inventors from any institution in India can participate in the Sahayak Hackathon.

The AICTE’s social media post on this Sahayak Hackathon said: “Ideas/ Prototypes/ Web based solutions that can aid the life of Divyangjan (people who are differently-abled) through technology and assist them to Fight Against COVID19.”

The proposed solutions, as per the official website, should target the issues faced by the specially-abled community during or after the time of coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, a team can submit multiple ideas for the same or different themes or different disabilities.

The participants of the Sahayak Hacktahon will receive an e-certificate and the winners will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The winning solution or prototype will also be developed with the support of stakeholders.

