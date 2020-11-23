COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive

Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune's rural area, 17 teachers and other teaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the rural area of the city, Pune Zila Parishad said on Sunday. According to the Pune Zila Parishad, seventeen were tested positive out of the total 5,671 tests conducted in the rural areas of the city.

The Parishad said in the future more teachers and teaching staff will be tested for COVID-19.

Schools in rural areas of Pune reopened from today following state government guidelines.

Classes 9 and 10 of schools, and 11 and 12 of junior colleges have started from today. The district administration and Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations issued guidelines for the safety of students and teachers on Friday evening.

"Schools will have to provide thermal scanners/guns, pulse oxymeters, hand wash soaps, and ensure that school premises and classrooms are cleaned with disinfectants," said the guidelines.

The district administration has also instructed the school managements to take prior consent of parents.

Earlier, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that local authorities will make a decision on reopening schools in respective areas after assessing the coronavirus situation.