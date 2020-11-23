  • Home
  • Education
  • COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive

COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive

Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune's rural area, 17 teachers and other teaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the rural area of the city, Pune Zila Parishad said on Sunday.

Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 12:52 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh: Universities, Colleges Reopen Today With 50% Attendance
NSUI Goa Demands Cancellation Of Offline Classes For Class 10, 12 Students
Odisha Government Defends Merger Of Schools
Schools in Pune City To Remain Closed, Decision On Reopening On December 13 : Mayor
COVID-19: Nashik Schools To Remain Shut Till January 4
Karnataka: Decision On Reopening Of Schools To Be Taken On November 23
COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive
COVID-19: Ahead Of Reopening Of Schools In Pune, 17 Teachers Test Positive
New Delhi:

Ahead of reopening of schools in Pune's rural area, 17 teachers and other teaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the rural area of the city, Pune Zila Parishad said on Sunday. According to the Pune Zila Parishad, seventeen were tested positive out of the total 5,671 tests conducted in the rural areas of the city.

The Parishad said in the future more teachers and teaching staff will be tested for COVID-19.

Schools in rural areas of Pune reopened from today following state government guidelines.

Classes 9 and 10 of schools, and 11 and 12 of junior colleges have started from today. The district administration and Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations issued guidelines for the safety of students and teachers on Friday evening.

"Schools will have to provide thermal scanners/guns, pulse oxymeters, hand wash soaps, and ensure that school premises and classrooms are cleaned with disinfectants," said the guidelines.

The district administration has also instructed the school managements to take prior consent of parents.

Earlier, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that local authorities will make a decision on reopening schools in respective areas after assessing the coronavirus situation.

Click here for more Education News
COVID -19 Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Registration Ends Today
MCC NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Registration Ends Today
WBJEE JENPAUH 2020 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released
WBJEE JENPAUH 2020 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released
TNEA 2020 Supplementary Round Seat Allotment Result Released At Tneaonline.org
TNEA 2020 Supplementary Round Seat Allotment Result Released At Tneaonline.org
KCET Round 1 Option Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Round 1 Option Entry Begins At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
CAT 2020 Postponed? No, Convenor Denies Postponement Of Exam
CAT 2020 Postponed? No, Convenor Denies Postponement Of Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................