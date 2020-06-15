  • Home
  COVID-19: Admission To Haryana Government Schools Without School Leaving Certificate

COVID-19: Admission To Haryana Government Schools Without School Leaving Certificate

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haryana School Education Department has issued an order saying that students switching from private to government schools will not require school leaving certificates.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 7:43 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

Students seeking admission in government schools in Haryana will not require a ''school leaving certificate'' now, according to an order issued by (the) state School Education Department. Many students studying in private schools are seeking admission in government schools, an official spokesperson of the department said on Monday.

In a set of instructions issued by the department, it is mentioned that private school students can get admission in government schools even if they do not have a ''school leaving certificate''.

The School Education Department has decided that all such students who wish to get admission in government schools should be admitted immediately.

"The government school should inform the students'' previous school in writing and urge that school to issue a ''school leaving certificate'' online within 15 days. It should also be mentioned that if the certificate is not received from that school within 15 days, then it will automatically be deemed to have been issued," the spokesperson said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government does not want that any student''s education is affected, he said.

In compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009, the students are within their rights to take admission in the school of their choice.

The spokesperson said the department has written to all the district education officers, district elementary education officers, block education officers, and heads or in charge of government schools of the state for strict compliance of the order.

