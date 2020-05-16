COVID-19: Admission And Department Tests In AMU Stand Postponed

Knockout JEE Main July 2020
Aligarh Muslim University, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has announced that all the admission and department tests of the university for 2020-21 stand postponed.
On March 21, 2020, AMU postponed 12 department and admission tests have been postponed by AMU due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The latest notification reiterates the announcement made in the previous notification.
The university has also informed that the new schedule for the exams will be updated on the official website-- amucontrollerexams.com
Previously, AMU had postponed all examinations of the distant learning courses due to coronavirus scare
The COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted the educational activities across the country. Universities, including AMU, have shifted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process.
AMU had also decided to start a bus service to send the students stranded on the campus back to their homes.
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, or JNMCH, of the university is a quarantine as well as testing center for COVID-19.