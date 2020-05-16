COVID-19: Admission And Department Tests In AMU Stand Postponed

  • Home
12 department and admission tests of Aligarh Muslim University remain postponed, new dates to be announced later.

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 16, 2020 6:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Admission and department tests in AMU stand postponed
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons-- By By Hhkhan
New Delhi:

Aligarh Muslim University, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has announced that all the admission and department tests of the university for 2020-21 stand postponed.

On March 21, 2020, AMU postponed 12 department and admission tests have been postponed by AMU due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The latest notification reiterates the announcement made in the previous notification.

The university has also informed that the new schedule for the exams will be updated on the official website-- amucontrollerexams.com

Previously, AMU had postponed all examinations of the distant learning courses due to coronavirus scare

The COVID-19 lockdown has disrupted the educational activities across the country. Universities, including AMU, have shifted to online classes to continue the teaching-learning process.

AMU had also decided to start a bus service to send the students stranded on the campus back to their homes.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, or JNMCH, of the university is a quarantine as well as testing center for COVID-19.

