Courses To Study After Class 12 PCM

Courses After 12th PCM: Most of the students wish to pursue BTech after studying PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) in Class 12. Engineering is undoubtedly the most popular course, but there are plenty of other courses available for students who have successfully completed 12th PCM. Some of them are BSc, BCA, BArch and so on. Pursuing any of these courses will open up a plethora of career opportunities in the near future. All of these courses are offered by top government and private colleges and institutes. The basic eligibility for these courses is 12th PCM. Some institutions conduct their own entrance tests, whereas many institutes take admission on the basis of merit list. Check the detailed information about courses after 12th PCM here.

BTech/BE

Bachelor of Technology or Bachelor of Engineering is the most in-demand course after 12th PCM. The prime focus of this course is to get students aware of the theoretical and practical aspects of engineering. To study BTech/BE, students must have passed class 12 in PCM stream with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. The course duration is 4 years which includes 8 semesters. The admission in B.Tech/B.E is based on various entrance examinations like IIT JEE, MHT CET, KCET, KEAM, and GUJCET. Many universities conduct their own entrance test for the admission in BTech/.E Some of the popular branches of BTech/BE are given below:

Electronics and Tele-Communication

Electrical

Civil

Information Technology

Computer Science

Mechanical

Aeronautical Engineering

BArch

Bachelor of Architecture, or BArch, is a 5 years program, which emphasises on the art of planning and designing. It is a 5 years long course which comprises 10 semesters. The eligibility criteria for BArch admission is 10+2 or equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks. The admission in various institutions is given on the basis of an entrance test called NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture). The entrance exam is conducted by the Council of Architecture(CoA). A minimum of 80 per cent marks is required to clear NATA. Students can become Architecture Designer, Interior Designer, Architecture Engineer, etc. after completing BArch.

BSc

Bachelor of Science is also one of the popular courses after 12th PCM. Many top colleges offer BSc in various disciplines. A student must have completed 12th Science PCM with a minimum of 55 per cent marks to be eligible for admission to BSc programmes. Some institutions take admission on the basis of the merit list, while some colleges conduct their own entrance test. Some of the major subjects to study in BSc are:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

Industrial chemistry

Nautical science

Aviation

Computer Science

Forensic Science

Statistics

BBA

Bachelor of Business Administration is a three-year undergraduate course. The course can be pursued full time as well as through correspondence. This course offers an intensive knowledge about business management, operations of a company, and other related subjects. The eligibility for BBA is 10+2 or equivalent in any stream. Some of the major specializations in BBA are as follows:

Finance

Human Resource

Marketing Management

Communication and Media Management

Banking and Insurance

Information Technology

BCA

Students who want to make a career in IT or computer science can pursue a Bachelor of Computer Applications. It is a three years undergraduate course. Students from any stream can apply for this course. Most of the colleges take direct admission into this course based on the marks scored in class 12.