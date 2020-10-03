Application For PG Programmes At Cotton University Begins

The Cotton University, Guwahati, has opened the application window for the online registration of candidates to postgraduate programmes at the university. Candidates eligible for admissions to programmes including MA, MSc, MCA, and Mass Communication can register till October 8 and submit their applications till October 9 at admissions.cottonuniversity.ac.in. The university has reserved 50 per cent of the seats in each PG course to the 2019 and 2020 graduates of Cotton University. The remaining 50 per cent seats are open for the students with honours or major in the related or concerned subjects.

Candidates can also apply to more than one programmes if the eligibility criteria is fulfilled. To apply online for the postgraduate programmes, candidates can register at admissions.cottonuniversity.ac.in and fill the details required and pay an application fee of Rs 800. Details including PG programmes, eligibility criteria, application dates and admission procedure are provided on the Cotton University website.

Cotton Post Graduate Entrance Examination (CPGEE) 2020

Admission to the postgraduate programmes at the university will be based on the marks obtained in CPGEE 2020. However, candidates graduating from the university can also be admitted on the basis of their CGPA scores obtained in the undergraduate programmes.

CPGEE Dates

As per CPGEE dates, the university will announce the dates of the CPGEE 2020 on October 10. Candidates will be able to download their CPGEE admit cards from October 10. The entrance tests for the admission to PG programmes is scheduled to start from October 15. The university will declare the results and announce the merit list on November 4.

The admission to the postgraduate programmes at Cotton University for all the candidates is scheduled to start between November 6 and November 7, 2020.