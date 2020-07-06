Cotton University To Open Portal For Application, Introduce New UG, PG Programmes

Cotton University Introduces New UG And PG Programmes

Cotton University, Assam, has introduced several new programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels for the 2020-21 academic session. The university is also set to open a website for submitting online applications for Higher Secondary, or HS, classes for the students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and any boards other than Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Cotton University, however, is accepting online applications from SEBA students through the anneswan.sebaonline.org portal for admission to HS Science and Arts streams.

The Cotton University admission process has been moved completely online to fulfill the COVID-19’s social distancing norms. The students applying for admission to the university have to first generate a unique id in the portal of the Director, Higher Education, Assam.

Cotton University offered courses in Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Science (BSc); BA in Liberal Arts and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA). Students can also opt for honours in BA and BSc. These are three-year degree programmes under the University Grants Commission’s Choice Based Credit System.

Students can apply for the postgraduate degree programmes at the university in Master of Arts (MA); Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Computer Application (MCA).

Cotton University: New Programmes

The university has introduced several new programmes at the UG and PG levels.

In the UG level, Psychology and Sociology are the two new programmes with a seat intake of 30 students each. BA in Liberal Arts has also been introduced with 50 seats for the 2020-21 academic year.

A Cotton University statement said: “These are three-year degree programmes open for the candidates who have cleared their 10+2 in any of the three disciplines (Arts, Science and Commerce). These programmes aims to offer students the opportunity to study a broad range of subjects while developing specialized knowledge in subject with the curricular flexibility disciplines and keeping the option to continue higher study in the core subject.”

The university has also introduced two new postgraduate programmes: Master of Library and Information Science (MLibISc) and PG Diploma in Gender and Women’s Studies. Master of Library and Information Science (MLibISc) is a four-semester PG course with a seat intake of 20 students and the PG Diploma in Gender and Women’s Studies is two-semester with 30 seats.