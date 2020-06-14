Cost Accountant Institute To Begin Online Classes From Tomorrow

ICMAI will begin online classes for e-learning from June 15

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will begin online classes under e-learning of CAT course. The e-learning classes were inaugurated on June 4, 2020 by CMA Balwinder Singh, President of ICMAI.

At the inauguration of the online classes, CMA Balwinder Singh President, while appreciating the digital learning initiatives of the Institute, said, "Technology has revolutionized education and it is time, that the students and members of the Institute embrace this opportunity and harness their potential to become the new age professionals of tomorrow".

The online classes for e-learning have been introduced by ICMAI in an attempt to keep learning regular for students in the covid-19 era.

"As the world braces up with Coronavirus Pandemic, the ensuing lockdown has brought about a new challenge for Educational Institutions. Providing a safe and healthy learning environment has become more important than ever. CAT Directorate of the Institute, rising to the occasion, has demonstrated its preparedness in expanding the e-learning methodology," says the Institute.

The schedule for the online classes has been released by ICMAI on its official website. Classes for different papers have been scheduled either in the 11 am to 1 pm schedule or in the 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm schedule.

Students who wish to access online classes will need their registration number and date of birth to login to the online classes.



