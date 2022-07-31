  • Home
  • Education
  • Cooperative Education Fund Should Remain With NCUI: President Dileep Sanghani

Cooperative Education Fund Should Remain With NCUI: President Dileep Sanghani

National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) President Dileep Sanghani on Sunday said the government should not take away its authority to collect and maintain a fund to promote cooperative education and training.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 31, 2022 6:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

National Education Policy 2020 Drafted With Aim To Provide Holistic Education, Says Amit Shah
School Teachers To Teach Only One Subject; Follow Monthly Plan: Municipal Corporation Delhi
Defence Ministry Revises Financial Aid For Orphaned Children Of Ex-Servicemen
Two Years Of NEP: Amit Shah Launches New Initiatives; New Age Skills, 200 Virtual Labs Part Of New Plan
Two Years Of National Education Policy: From Change In Curriculum To Stress On Mother Tongue; Journey So Far
Withdraw Recognition Of Private Universities If Found Violating Norms: Jharkhand Governor Tells Officials
Cooperative Education Fund Should Remain With NCUI: President Dileep Sanghani
National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI)
New Delhi:

National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) President Dileep Sanghani on Sunday said the government should not take away its authority to collect and maintain a fund to promote cooperative education and training. The Cooperative Education Fund was created under Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 1984, and has been maintained by NCUI since inception as per guidelines of the government. Multi-state cooperative societies contribute one per cent out of their net profits in any year to the Cooperative Education Fund, as per the 63 (1) (b) of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act (MSCS), 2002.

About Rs 25 crore is collected annually. The cooperation ministry has proposed amendments to the MSCS Act 2002 to take control of the fund and use proceeds for cooperative education and training through NCUI or any other agency. Opposing this clause in the draft amendments to the MSCS Act, NCUI President said, "The maintenance of Cooperative Education Fund by the government will give a signal that the government wants to control the fund, in which it has no contribution, which is against the autonomous principles of cooperatives. Therefore, the fund should remain with NCUI, he said in a statement.

Over the years, as an implementing agency of education and training programmes of the government, NCUI has trained a large number of offices/non-officials from primary to national level in the various sectoral areas of cooperatives, which has been widely appreciated. Through this proposed amendment to the Act, Sanghani said the government wants to act as the custodian of the fund so that there may be better monitoring and administration of the fund, and those multi-state cooperatives societies that are not contributing to the fund may do so with penalties.

"However, till date there have been no complaints regarding the use of funds," he said. Based on the views of the representatives of member institutions, NCUI has voiced its concerns over various issues pertaining to the draft amendments of MSCS Act, 2002, including the issue of education fund. The members have felt that the management of the cooperative education fund by the central government will marginalise the importance of NCUI which is an umbrella organisation of the cooperative movement.

"There is also a feeling that under the present arrangement, the government may come up with more stringent utilisation measures of the fund, or have few more nominees in the present committee," he added. The newly set up cooperation ministry has sought comments from various stakeholders on the draft amendments to the MSCS Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Central Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
Kerala KEAM 2022 Result Expected Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Kerala KEAM 2022 Result Expected Soon; Direct Link, Websites To Check
How To Prepare For CAT 2022?
How To Prepare For CAT 2022?
IIT Gandhinagar Confers Degrees To 397 Graduating Students During 11th Convocation
IIT Gandhinagar Confers Degrees To 397 Graduating Students During 11th Convocation
Give Admission To Children From Disadvantaged Sections In Private Schools: NCPCR To Kerala Government
Give Admission To Children From Disadvantaged Sections In Private Schools: NCPCR To Kerala Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................