Constitution Day 2022: Colleges, Universities Celebrate 73rd National Constitution Day Today

National Constitution Day 2022 celebrated in schools and colleges

Several educational institutes including schools and colleges have celebrated National Constitution Day day today, November 26. November 26 is the day when the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1949. The Government of India in 2015 declared November 26 as Constitution Day.

Commemorating National Constitution Day, Jamia Millia Ismalia organised the screening of a documentary film ‘Izzatnagari ki Asabhya Betiyan’ on Friday, Novemeber 25 at Noam Chomsky Building of the university. The purpose of the screening, as per a JMI statement, was to engage students to understand the democratic (loktantrik) institutions and traditions existing in the country and the relevant impacts it has on people’s everyday lives and sensitize them about issues of Khap-Panchayat.

The film took off from a similar premise and begged the audience to view these institutions critically. It dealt with the Khap-Panchayats located across India in several villages, where to date their influence looms over the lives of its inhabitants and questioned the issues of gender, caste and moreover the dichotomy of the traditional and the progressive outlooks.

After India attained Independence from British Rule, the Constituent Assembly entrusted a committee with the responsibility to draft the Constitution of India. Dr Rajendra Prasad was the President of the Constituent Assembly. Dr Bhimrao Ambedar was made the chairman of the committee. The Constituent Assembly was set up in 1946. It met for 166 days spread over two years, 11 months and 18 days.

Dr Ambedkar completed the draft Indian Constitution by 1948 and presented it to the assembly. With a few amendments, the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

IIM Shillong in a social media post said: “Celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the Constitution Day of India, to commemorate its adoption as historic event that marked the dawn of a new era.”

The Preamble of the Constitution of India declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity to the nation.

While AIIMS Jammu said: "On the auspicious occasion of our 73rd #ConstitutionDay2022 AIIMS Jammu takes a pledge to commit ourselves to the fundamental values of our democratic nation & honor the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity enshrined in our Constitution."

Constitution Day of India was celebrated by reading the Preamble of the Constitution with the children at Government Girls' High School, Tipatur, Karnataka Education Minister in a social media post said.