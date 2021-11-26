Constitution Day 2021: Know About History, Significance Of The Day

Image credit: Shutterstock India celebrates Constitution Day today, November 26

India Celebrates Constitution Day, Samvidhan Day, or National Law Day on November 26 every year, the Day when the country adopted the Constitution.

The Government of India in 2015 declared November 26 as Constitution Day.

After gaining Independence from British Rule, the Constituent Assembly entrusted a committee with the responsibility of drafting the Constitution of India. Dr Bhimrao Ambedar was made the chairman of the committee. Dr Rajendra Prasad, who later became the first President of India, was the President of the Constituent Assembly.

The Constituent Assembly was established in 1946. It met for 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days.

Dr Ambedkar completed the draft Indian Constitution by 1948 and presented it to the assembly. With a few amendments, the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949.

The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

The Preamble of the Constitution of India declares the country as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.

The first adopted Constitution did not have the word “socialist”. During the emergency, by the 42nd amendment act of 1976, the word was added.

Preamble To The Constitution Of India

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a

SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION".

Indian Constitution is one of the longest handwritten documents with 1,17,360 words (in the English version).