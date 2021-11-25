10 Points Students Can Include In Constitution Day Speech, Essay

Image credit: Shutterstock November 26 Constitution Day: After India became an Independent nation, the Constituent Assembly entrusted the job of drafting the Constitution to a committee chaired by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is celebrated in India on November 26, the day when the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

After India became an Independent nation, the Constituent Assembly entrusted the job of drafting the Constitution to a committee chaired by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, was the President of the Constituent Assembly.

In the beginning of 1948, Dr. Ambedkar completed the draft of the Indian Constitution and presented it in the Constituent Assembly. On November 26, 1949, this draft was adopted with very few amendments.

The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

The Preamble of the Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation. Here is the complete text:

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a

SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION".

Preamble to the Constitution of India (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)





Here are some interesting and lesser known facts about the Constitution of India that students can use in their Constitution Day speech and essay: