Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India

Image credit: Shutterstock India is celebrating Constitution Day 2020 today, November 26

Constitution Day 2020: India is celebrating Constitution day or Samvidhan Divas today, November 26. On this day, in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

The preamble of Indian Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.

Indian Constitution is the longest in the world, but that is not the only fascinating fact. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about the Constitution of India: