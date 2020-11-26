Constitution Day 2020: Interesting Facts About The Constitution Of India
Constitution Day 2020: India is celebrating Constitution day or Samvidhan Divas today, November 26. On this day, in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.
The preamble of Indian Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and aims to secure justice, liberty, equality to all citizens and promote fraternity to maintain unity and integrity of the nation.
Indian Constitution is the longest in the world, but that is not the only fascinating fact. Here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about the Constitution of India:
The Constitution of India has borrowed some of its features from 10 other countries, including Britain, Ireland, Japan, USA, South Africa, Germany, Australia, and Canada.
The Constituent Assembly of India was established in 1946. It met for 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days.
Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, was elected as the President of the Constituent Assembly and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was the head of the drafting committee.
Dr. B. R. ambedkar is regarded as the father of Indian Constitution.
Indian Constitution is a hand-written document. It is one of the longest hand-written documents in the world. There are total of 1,17,369 words in the English version of the Constitution of India.
The original constitution document was signed by 283 members of the parliament.
The word “socialist” was added to the preamble of the Indian Constitution during emergency, by the 42nd amendment act of 1976.
The original hand-written copies of the Constitution are preserved in helium-filled cases in the Library of Parliament House.
The basic structure of the Indian Constitution stands on the Government of India Act, 1935.
The preamble of the Indian Constitution has been amended only once so far on December 18 December 1976, during emergency.