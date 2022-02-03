  • Home
  • Education
  • Consider Reopening Schools Within 2 Months: High Court Tells Odisha Government

Consider Reopening Schools Within 2 Months: High Court Tells Odisha Government

Odisha School Opening News: The petitioner had approached the court seeking directions to the government to reopen schools as early as possible, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 2:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Centre Issues New Guidelines On Reopening Schools; Here In Details
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs: Official Data
Students Up To Class 7 To Get Lessons In Open Air Sessions From February 7 In West Bengal
Maharashtra: Zilla Parishad Schools Put Up 'Science Walls' To Inculcate Scientific Temper In Children
Dharmendra Pradhan Says Budget Forward-Looking, Lauds 'Record Allocation' For Education Sector
Consider Reopening Schools Within 2 Months: High Court Tells Odisha Government
Odisha government asked to reopen schools within 2 months
Cuttack:

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to decide about reopening schools within two months. Disposing a writ petition, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath also asked the Odisha government to consider the pending representation of the petitioner within the same period.

The petitioner had approached the court seeking directions to the government to reopen schools as early as possible, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, arguing that bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other establishments have been allowed to operate.

The state is also gearing up for the urban body elections, the petitioner stated, questioning as to why students should be deprived of school education. The Odisha government had ordered shutdown of all schools and colleges from January 10 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Odisha School open Orissa High Court School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Deferment Of Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Likely To Hear Plea On Deferment Of Medical Entrance Test Tomorrow
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Centre Issues New Guidelines On Reopening Schools; Here In Details
Centre Issues New Guidelines On Reopening Schools; Here In Details
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
See If Parents’ Consent Necessary: Centre In New School Reopening Guidelines
Centre Says No To One-Time Absorption Of Delhi University Ad-Hoc Teachers
Centre Says No To One-Time Absorption Of Delhi University Ad-Hoc Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................