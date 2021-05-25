‘Consider Open Book, Take-Home Exams For Class 12 Students’: Student Body

Image credit: Shutterstock Student Islamic Organisation of India suggests alternate ways to conduct Class 12 board exam 2021

Student Islamic Organisation of India (SOI) has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to consider alternate modes of conducting Class 12 board exams, including open book and take-home examinations. Earlier, the Student Islamic Organisation of India had urged the Union minister to cancel board exams and promote the students on the basis of internal assessments and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) conducted by the schools.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.



“If a complete cancellation of the board exams is not acceptable to most state governments, as was apparent in the recent inconclusive meeting of state government representatives on this very question, we would like to put forward alternative methods of conducting exams that may be considered,” it said.

Also Read: Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Schedule, Time Table Of CBSE, CISCE, State Boards

SOI suggest that if board exams have to be conducted, it should be done on the basis of an open book and take-home exam.

“Question papers and answer sheet can be made available to students at their homes, along with sufficient time to complete the exam and submit the answers back to the examination centre,” SOI said in a statement.

“The process of sending question papers and receiving answer sheets can be carried out in a flexible and hybrid manner, including picking up the question papers from school, sending them to students via post, or online. Individual schools can be allowed to opt for an appropriate method or mix of methods according to the needs of their respective students,” it added.

SOI has said that the proposal to conduct board exams for a number of subjects should also be considered ‘to reduce the burden on students'. “In such a scenario, students should be allowed to select a minimum of three subjects to appear in, according to their own choice.”

SOI is of the opinion that in no circumstance should physical examinations at examination centres be allowed to happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Regardless of the safety precautions proposed to be taken, such a large gathering of students, teachers and associated staff poses too many risks for the collective health and safety of not only every person involved in the process but also for the public at large,” the official statement by SOI read.