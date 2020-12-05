Consider Furnishing Original NEET OMR Sheets: Supreme Court To NTA

In response to a plea complaining about error in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 OMR sheets, the Supreme Court of India on December 3 directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) -- conducting authority of the all-India medical entrance exam -- to consider releasing original OMR sheets.

“More than 15 lakh students have taken the undergraduate examination for the academic year 2020-2021 and even the second round of counselling has been completed. The grievances of individual students cannot be addressed by us in a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India,” the court said.

“However, NTA shall consider the representation preferred by some of the petitioners for furnishing the original OMR sheets. Any further grievance of the petitioners relating to the procedure prescribed for challenging the answer key and the OMR sheets can be raised by filing a Writ Petition under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,” the Supreme Court said after hearing the petitioners.

The petitioners alleged that responses marked in the NEET OMR sheet do not tally with the actual answers given by them.

The petitioners, among other suggestions, submitted before the Supreme Court appointment of a “High-Powered Committee to examine the complaint regarding the tampering of the OMR sheets”.

The NTA released NEET OMR sheets on October 16, along with NEET result.

NEET 2020, after postponement, was held on September 13 following safety guidelines. A special exam, for candidates who could not attend the entrance test in September, was held before announcing results in October.