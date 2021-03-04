Connect Knowledge With Social Relevance: Vice President On IIT Tirupati’s 6th Institute Day

While interacting with the students of Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati), the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the importance of emotional and social skills for engineering students. Apart from the technical skills, the Vice President said, these skills will enable the students to adapt to a rapidly changing world. Vice President Naidu appealed to the students to connect their knowledge with social relevance.

Along with the Vice President, the sixth institute day of IIT Tirupati was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh K Narayana Swamy, Director IIT Tirupati Professor KN Satyanarayana, Dean Student Affairs IIT Tirupati Professor N Venkaiah and Professor A Meher Prasad, among others.

Mr Naidu also praised IIT Tirupati for maintaining the highest percentage of female student enrolment (18%) in BTech programme among all the IITs.

Congratulating the Director, Faculty, Staff and Students of IIT Tirupati for their accomplishments so far, the Vice President hoped that they will continue to contribute to nation-building in the years to come.

Terming technological advancement as a key decisive factor in the development architecture of a country, the Vice President highlighted the need to move steadily and swiftly on the path of technological advancement. At the same time, he wanted that science and technology should improve the quality of people’s lives.

“The Vice President also cautioned to remain vigilant about the environment and climate change while keeping pace with technological advancement,” an official statement said.

“I am happy that you have identified various thrust areas keeping in view the national needs and local relevance. I compliment all of you on being designated as the Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Cyber Physical Systems,” the Vice President said while addressing the students and faculty of IIT Tirupati on their 6th foundation day.

“I am hopeful that you will speedily set up Centres of Excellence in Food Technology, Precision Agriculture, Energy Storage and Atomic Molecular and Optical Technologies in association with IISER Tirupati,” he added.

Vice President Naidu also expressed confidence with many prominent educational institutes like IIT and IISER, Tirupati is poised to become the educational hub of the future.

He expressed happiness over the creation of new IITs and IIMs and wanted meticulous planning and sincere implementation by the faculty to turn them into truly world-class institutions. He also called for the creation of a congenial atmosphere for students to study, explore and experiment.

He said that new IITs have the advantage of the brand name acquired over the past few decades, but they also have a great responsibility to live up to the high standards set by older IITs.