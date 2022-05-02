  • Home
Congress Leader Urges PM Modi To Allow Hybrid Classes As Children Remain Unvaccinated Against C0VID-19

In his letter to the prime minister, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that there is a lack of availability of Covaxin and Covishield, and most children below 18 years remain unprotected

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 2, 2022 11:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

Congress Leader Urges PM Modi To Allow Hybrid Classes As Children Remain Unvaccinated Against C0VID-19
Many cases of the COVID-19 infection have surfaced in the below 18 years of age category, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to allow hybrid classes as schoolchildren continue to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. In his letter to the prime minister, he claimed that there is a lack of availability of Covaxin and Covishield, and most children below 18 years remain unprotected.

Many cases of the COVID-19 infection have surfaced in the below 18 years of age category, Chowdhury claimed. "They are also unvaccinated. Due to lack of supply of Covishield/Covaxin, parents are hesitant and cannot trust other brands. I tried to contact the minister for education in this regard but failed," Chowdhury said.

"Hence, I appeal to you please insist hybrid classes (online and offline) for children after consent of their parents and make available Covishield/Covaxin doses for them," he said in his letter. Chowdhury also drew the prime minister's attention to children attending school in the prevailing heat wave condition after two years of online classes.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

