Congress Slams Haryana Government Over Revision Of Fee Structure For Medical Education

The opposition Congress on Sunday accused the BJP-led Haryana government of raising the fees for medical education in state-run colleges. It said such a move will shatter the dreams of children of poor parents. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the state government's decision of revising the fee structure for MBBS course for 2020-21 as 'tughlaki farmaan' (diktat). “… it will shatter the dreams of many aspiring children of poor parents,” he said.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, Surjewala alleged the state had “raised” the fees for medical education in government colleges. He claimed the state government had increased the MBBS course fees to Rs 10 lakh per annum which worked out to be Rs 40 lakh for the full course.

With the revision of the fee structure, every MBBS student will now have to shell out Rs 3.71 lakh fees in four years. Apart from this, the students will also have to pay Rs 36,28,270 for the loan amount, the Congress leader claimed.

“Can any son or daughter of poor parents bear this cost for becoming a doctor?” he said. Earlier, the fee was around Rs 53,000 per annum besides the hostel fees of Rs 15,000-20,000, Surjewala said, adding that the total fees for becoming an MBBS doctor in Haryana were about Rs 3 lakh.

According to a notification by the state government, a policy regarding incentivising doctors' profession has been brought in so that they opt for Haryana government medical service in public health institutions or government medical colleges.

Under this policy, a candidate selected for MBBS degree course shall have to execute an annual bond of Rs 10 lakh which shall be paid at the start of each calendar year.

With giving an option of facilitating the education loan for the bond amount to the candidate, the state government shall repay the instalment of the loan in case the candidate gets employment with the public health institution after completing the MBBS course, it said.

The candidate can also pay the bond amount and fees himself, it added. Surjewala also claimed that the fees for MBBS courses in private medical colleges in the state ranged between Rs 15 to 18 lakh. He said with the government’s “anti-youth” move, aspiring students will be forced to take admission in private medical colleges. He added that private colleges would also follow the footsteps of the state government.

“If the government did not withdraw this decision, we will challenge it in the court,” the Congress leader added.

An official release quoting Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there has been no increase in the fee for several years. He said as compared to other states, the medical fee is still “very minimal” in Haryana. On the question pertaining to bond worth Rs 10 lakh, the chief minister said in Fatehabad it has been included so that after pursuing MBBS, students can work in Haryana and provide their services to the people of the state.

He said the bonds are being submitted to increase the inclination of students towards working in the state.