'Confused Between CUET And Plus Two,' Says ICSE Topper Kanishka Mittal

Image credit: Special Arrangement Meet ICSE topper Kanishka Mittal

ICSE Result 2022: Lucknow's Kanishka Mittal has topped the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam 2022 by securing 499 marks (99.80 per cent). While pleased with her performance, Ms Mittal now faces a dilemma - whether to focus on the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam or the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022). "Although I am focusing on board exams, friends and teachers are suggesting to pay more attention to CUET as it will be the deciding factor in university admissions. I will prepare both side by side as I have professional courses in mind too," Ms Mittal said. ICSE 10th Result 2022 (Out) Live

Ms Mittal took Humanities in Plus Two for her love of subjects like History. As for career goals, she has two options in mind - Law and Bachelor of Arts (BA). "Apart from board exams, I will prepare for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022). If I can manage to get a good score in CLAT, I will pursue LLB, else BA (History)," she said. Her subject combination in ISC will be English, Psychology, Economics, Legal Studies, History, Physical Education.

Regarding her success strategy, Ms Mittal said that self-study, consistency and guidance of school teachers helped her to do well in the plus two exam. "The study materials provided by the school are enough, apart from that I practiced sample papers and previous years' papers thoroughly. I maintained a consistency in my study and did not take guidance from outside," said the 15-year-old, student of City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, Lucknow.

She studied for the ICSE exam 2022 through the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not affect studies. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, YouTube was both for entertainment and education purposes. I followed a few YouTube classes," said Ms Mittal. But unlike most of her generation, she is not on any social media platforms - Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

Whenever she gets off from her busy study schedule, Ms Mittal plays badminton and her role model is PV Sindhu. She is also fond of reading books. This year, four students shared the top positions in ICSE, Class 10 exam, the pass percentage was 99.97 per cent.